Cultural event in Kuwait highlights traditions, tourism resources of China's Hebei

People perform during a cultural event showcasing the traditions and tourism resources of north China's Hebei Province in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2026. The event kicked off here on Saturday evening, drawing more than 300 guests. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

People attend a cultural event showcasing the traditions and tourism resources of north China's Hebei Province in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2026. The event kicked off here on Saturday evening, drawing more than 300 guests. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

People attend a cultural event showcasing the traditions and tourism resources of north China's Hebei Province in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2026. The event kicked off here on Saturday evening, drawing more than 300 guests. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A woman is pictured during a cultural event showcasing the traditions and tourism resources of north China's Hebei Province in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2026. The event kicked off here on Saturday evening, drawing more than 300 guests. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)