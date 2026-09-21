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3D projection seen during iMapp Bucharest 2026
By Xinhua Published: Sep 21, 2026 09:30 AM
A 3D projection is seen during the iMapp Bucharest 2026, on the facade of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 19, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A 3D projection is seen during the iMapp Bucharest 2026, on the facade of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 19, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)


A 3D projection is seen during the iMapp Bucharest 2026, on the facade of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 19, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A 3D projection is seen during the iMapp Bucharest 2026, on the facade of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 19, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)



A 3D projection is seen during the iMapp Bucharest 2026, on the facade of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 19, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A 3D projection is seen during the iMapp Bucharest 2026, on the facade of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 19, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)