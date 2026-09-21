3D projection seen during iMapp Bucharest 2026

A 3D projection is seen during the iMapp Bucharest 2026, on the facade of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 19, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A 3D projection is seen during the iMapp Bucharest 2026, on the facade of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 19, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A 3D projection is seen during the iMapp Bucharest 2026, on the facade of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 19, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)