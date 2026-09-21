Voters cast at polling station in Moscow, Russia

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 20, 2026. Elections for deputies to the ninth convocation of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ran from Sept. 18 to 20. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 20, 2026. Elections for deputies to the ninth convocation of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ran from Sept. 18 to 20. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 20, 2026. Elections for deputies to the ninth convocation of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ran from Sept. 18 to 20. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 20, 2026. Elections for deputies to the ninth convocation of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ran from Sept. 18 to 20. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)