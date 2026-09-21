Choreographer bridges Chinese and Vietnamese cultures through dance

Vu Minh Anh (L) practices dancing by a lake with a student in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2026. For 30-year-old Vietnamese choreographer Vu Minh Anh, China is an important country in her dance career. Her connection with Chinese dance began in childhood. At 11, she came to Guangxi through a China-ASEAN arts cooperation program to study dance at a school. After graduating in 2013, Vu returned to Vietnam and worked at a local theater. To pursue advanced professional training, she continued her studies at Guangxi Arts University in 2018, where she completed both her bachelor's and master's programs. She now teaches choreography at the university. "My connection with China grew from Chinese dance shows I watched as a child," Vu said. "The refined grace of Chinese dance has always fascinated me." Vu recalled arriving in China at a young age and feeling daunted by language barriers and unfamiliar daily routines. With help from her teachers and classmates, Vu quickly learned Chinese and adapted to campus life. Years of working in Vietnam made Vu realize she still needed further artistic enrichment. "I chose to return to China, where my dance dream started. This place has always given me warmth and motivation," she shared. Cultural integration defines Vu's choreographic style. As a teacher and creator, she seamlessly blends traditional Vietnamese aesthetics with Chinese dance. Her innovative works have won multiple awards at home and abroad. Now settled in China, Vu actively explores new artistic inspirations and regularly visits China's ethnic minority areas to draw creative inspiration from local cultures. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Vu Minh Anh practices dancing by a lake in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Vu Minh Anh (R) and a student visit Guangxi Ethnic Music Museum in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Vu Minh Anh reads at a cafe in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)