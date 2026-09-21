In pics: Oktoberfest parade in Munich, Germany

People greet the crowds during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich, Germany, Sept. 20, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, and will last until Oct. 4. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Musicians participate in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich, Germany, Sept. 20, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, and will last until Oct. 4. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People participate in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich, Germany, Sept. 20, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, and will last until Oct. 4. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People participate in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich, Germany, Sept. 20, 2026. The 191st Oktoberfest, one of the largest folk festivals in Germany, opened on Saturday in Munich, and will last until Oct. 4. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)