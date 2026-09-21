"The Mountains of the Mind: A Chinese Landscape Journey" exhibition held in San Francisco

A visitor views an exhibit at an exhibition named "The Mountains of the Mind: A Chinese Landscape Journey" at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, the United States, Sept. 19, 2026. The exhibition, featuring over 20 paintings, runs from December 13, 2025 to October 26, 2026. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at an exhibition named "The Mountains of the Mind: A Chinese Landscape Journey" at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, the United States, Sept. 19, 2026. The exhibition, featuring over 20 paintings, runs from December 13, 2025 to October 26, 2026. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

A visitor views an exhibit at an exhibition named "The Mountains of the Mind: A Chinese Landscape Journey" at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, the United States, Sept. 19, 2026. The exhibition, featuring over 20 paintings, runs from December 13, 2025 to October 26, 2026. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at an exhibition named "The Mountains of the Mind: A Chinese Landscape Journey" at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, the United States, Sept. 19, 2026. The exhibition, featuring over 20 paintings, runs from December 13, 2025 to October 26, 2026. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)