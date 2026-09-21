Visitors explore Hungarian Parliament building on Cultural Heritage Days

People take a look at the Hungarian Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 20, 2026. Hungary marked Cultural Heritage Days on Saturday and Sunday with numerous historic buildings and spaces open to the public. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People attend a guided tour at Vigado Concert Hall in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 19, 2026. Hungary marked Cultural Heritage Days on Saturday and Sunday with numerous historic buildings and spaces open to the public. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People take photos near Hungarian National Gallery in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 20, 2026. Hungary marked Cultural Heritage Days on Saturday and Sunday with numerous historic buildings and spaces open to the public. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

People attend a guided tour at Vigado Concert Hall in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 19, 2026. Hungary marked Cultural Heritage Days on Saturday and Sunday with numerous historic buildings and spaces open to the public. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)