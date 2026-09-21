2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival kicks off

Artists perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 20, 2026. The festival kicked off here on Sunday. A total of 99 plays and 421 performances will be staged during the event. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 20, 2026. The festival kicked off here on Sunday. A total of 99 plays and 421 performances will be staged during the event. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists interact with audience during the 2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 20, 2026. The festival kicked off here on Sunday. A total of 99 plays and 421 performances will be staged during the event. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists stage a drama during the 2026 Tianjin Theatre Festival in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 20, 2026. The festival kicked off here on Sunday. A total of 99 plays and 421 performances will be staged during the event. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)