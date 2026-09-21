Pingluo County in China's Ningxia emerges as major seed production hub

A staff member selects pumpkins at Taijin Seed Industry Co., Ltd. in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2026. Pingluo County has emerged as a major seed production hub, benefiting from abundant sunlight, wide day-night temperature variations and well-developed agricultural infrastructure.(Xinhua/Liu Hai)

A staff member checks seed germination status at Taijin Seed Industry Co., Ltd. in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2026. Pingluo County has emerged as a major seed production hub, benefiting from abundant sunlight, wide day-night temperature variations and well-developed agricultural infrastructure.(Xinhua/Liu Hai)

Research staff conduct DNA extraction at Taijin Seed Industry Co., Ltd. in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2026. Pingluo County has emerged as a major seed production hub, benefiting from abundant sunlight, wide day-night temperature variations and well-developed agricultural infrastructure. (Xinhua/Liu Hai)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2026 shows a low-temperature seed warehouse at Taijin Seed Industry Co., Ltd. in Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Pingluo County has emerged as a major seed production hub, benefiting from abundant sunlight, wide day-night temperature variations and well-developed agricultural infrastructure. (Xinhua/Liu Hai)