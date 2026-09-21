Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway boosts tourism in China's Yan'an

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 14, 2026 shows the Yan'an Museum in Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. At the end of 2025, the Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway began operation, formally integrating Yan'an into the national high-speed rail network. The railway has boosted tourism in Yan'an, which welcomed over 50 million domestic and international tourists in 2025. Once a revolutionary base, Yan'an has evolved into a city that is increasingly attractive as a place to live, work, and visit. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Actors perform a revolutionary-themed drama at a scenic spot in Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 28, 2026. At the end of 2025, the Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway began operation, formally integrating Yan'an into the national high-speed rail network. The railway has boosted tourism in Yan'an, which welcomed over 50 million domestic and international tourists in 2025. Once a revolutionary base, Yan'an has evolved into a city that is increasingly attractive as a place to live, work, and visit. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists taste local specialty foods at a night market in Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Sept. 15, 2026. At the end of 2025, the Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway began operation, formally integrating Yan'an into the national high-speed rail network. The railway has boosted tourism in Yan'an, which welcomed over 50 million domestic and international tourists in 2025. Once a revolutionary base, Yan'an has evolved into a city that is increasingly attractive as a place to live, work, and visit. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A Fuxing bullet train arrives at Yan'an Railway Station of the Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Sept. 14, 2026. At the end of 2025, the Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway began operation, formally integrating Yan'an into the national high-speed rail network. The railway has boosted tourism in Yan'an, which welcomed over 50 million domestic and international tourists in 2025. Once a revolutionary base, Yan'an has evolved into a city that is increasingly attractive as a place to live, work, and visit. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 15, 2026 shows a view of the Baota Mountain in Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. At the end of 2025, the Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway began operation, formally integrating Yan'an into the national high-speed rail network. The railway has boosted tourism in Yan'an, which welcomed over 50 million domestic and international tourists in 2025. Once a revolutionary base, Yan'an has evolved into a city that is increasingly attractive as a place to live, work, and visit. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 15, 2026 shows a city view of Yan'an New Area, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. At the end of 2025, the Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway began operation, formally integrating Yan'an into the national high-speed rail network. The railway has boosted tourism in Yan'an, which welcomed over 50 million domestic and international tourists in 2025. Once a revolutionary base, Yan'an has evolved into a city that is increasingly attractive as a place to live, work, and visit. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 15, 2026 shows a view of the Baota Mountain in Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. At the end of 2025, the Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway began operation, formally integrating Yan'an into the national high-speed rail network. The railway has boosted tourism in Yan'an, which welcomed over 50 million domestic and international tourists in 2025. Once a revolutionary base, Yan'an has evolved into a city that is increasingly attractive as a place to live, work, and visit. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A Fuxing bullet train bound for Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, departs from Yan'an Railway Station in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Sept. 14, 2026. At the end of 2025, the Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway began operation, formally integrating Yan'an into the national high-speed rail network. The railway has boosted tourism in Yan'an, which welcomed over 50 million domestic and international tourists in 2025. Once a revolutionary base, Yan'an has evolved into a city that is increasingly attractive as a place to live, work, and visit. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit the Yan'an Museum in Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 16, 2026. At the end of 2025, the Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway began operation, formally integrating Yan'an into the national high-speed rail network. The railway has boosted tourism in Yan'an, which welcomed over 50 million domestic and international tourists in 2025. Once a revolutionary base, Yan'an has evolved into a city that is increasingly attractive as a place to live, work, and visit. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)