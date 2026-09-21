Gluten Free Expo held in Vancouver, Canada

Visitors taste gluten free food products at the Gluten Free Expo in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 20, 2026. The event featured gluten-free food and beverage products, sampling, shopping and educational presentations. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Visitors taste gluten free food products at the Gluten Free Expo in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 20, 2026. The event featured gluten-free food and beverage products, sampling, shopping and educational presentations. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A visitor looks at gluten-free food products at the Gluten Free Expo in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 20, 2026. The event featured gluten-free food and beverage products, sampling, shopping and educational presentations. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

An exhibitor introduces gluten-free products to a visitor at the Gluten Free Expo in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 20, 2026. The event featured gluten-free food and beverage products, sampling, shopping and educational presentations. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Visitors browse gluten free food products at the Gluten Free Expo in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 20, 2026. The event featured gluten-free food and beverage products, sampling, shopping and educational presentations. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)