PHOTO / WORLD
Cabramatta Moon Festival held in Australia
By Xinhua Published: Sep 21, 2026 05:45 PM
People watch a dragon dance performance during the Cabramatta Moon Festival in Cabramatta, 26 km west of central Sydney, Australia, Sept. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

People watch a dragon dance performance during the Cabramatta Moon Festival in Cabramatta, 26 km west of central Sydney, Australia, Sept. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)


People take photos of a lion dance performance during the Cabramatta Moon Festival in Cabramatta, 26 km west of central Sydney, Australia, Sept. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

People take photos of a lion dance performance during the Cabramatta Moon Festival in Cabramatta, 26 km west of central Sydney, Australia, Sept. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)



People watch a lion dance performance during the Cabramatta Moon Festival in Cabramatta, 26 km west of central Sydney, Australia, Sept. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

People watch a lion dance performance during the Cabramatta Moon Festival in Cabramatta, 26 km west of central Sydney, Australia, Sept. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)



People take photos of a lion dance performance during the Cabramatta Moon Festival in Cabramatta, 26 km west of central Sydney, Australia, Sept. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

People take photos of a lion dance performance during the Cabramatta Moon Festival in Cabramatta, 26 km west of central Sydney, Australia, Sept. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)