Cabramatta Moon Festival held in Australia

People watch a dragon dance performance during the Cabramatta Moon Festival in Cabramatta, 26 km west of central Sydney, Australia, Sept. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

People take photos of a lion dance performance during the Cabramatta Moon Festival in Cabramatta, 26 km west of central Sydney, Australia, Sept. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

People watch a lion dance performance during the Cabramatta Moon Festival in Cabramatta, 26 km west of central Sydney, Australia, Sept. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

People take photos of a lion dance performance during the Cabramatta Moon Festival in Cabramatta, 26 km west of central Sydney, Australia, Sept. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)