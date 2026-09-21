Volunteers collect garbage from street to mark World Cleanup Day in Canada

Volunteers collect garbage from a street to mark World Cleanup Day in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 20, 2026. Volunteers teamed up to clean up streets in downtown Vancouver on Sunday to mark World Cleanup Day, a global environmental event observed annually on Sept. 20. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Volunteers collect garbage from a street to mark World Cleanup Day in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 20, 2026. Volunteers teamed up to clean up streets in downtown Vancouver on Sunday to mark World Cleanup Day, a global environmental event observed annually on Sept. 20. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Volunteers collect garbage from a street to mark World Cleanup Day in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sept. 20, 2026. Volunteers teamed up to clean up streets in downtown Vancouver on Sunday to mark World Cleanup Day, a global environmental event observed annually on Sept. 20. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)