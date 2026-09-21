People enjoy leisure time amid traditional wooden pirogues at Nouakchott Fishing Port in Mauritania

Traditional wooden pirogues are seen at the Nouakchott Fishing Port in Nouakchott, Mauritania, Sept. 20, 2026. The Nouakchott Fishing Port, located on the Atlantic coast, is an important fishing hub in Mauritania. The port is known for its rows of traditional wooden pirogues and is a popular gathering place for local residents. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People enjoy leisure time amid traditional wooden pirogues at the Nouakchott Fishing Port in Nouakchott, Mauritania, Sept. 20, 2026. The Nouakchott Fishing Port, located on the Atlantic coast, is an important fishing hub in Mauritania. The port is known for its rows of traditional wooden pirogues and is a popular gathering place for local residents. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People enjoy leisure time in the sea at the Nouakchott Fishing Port in Nouakchott, Mauritania, Sept. 20, 2026. The Nouakchott Fishing Port, located on the Atlantic coast, is an important fishing hub in Mauritania. The port is known for its rows of traditional wooden pirogues and is a popular gathering place for local residents. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People enjoy leisure time at the Nouakchott Fishing Port in Nouakchott, Mauritania, Sept. 20, 2026. The Nouakchott Fishing Port, located on the Atlantic coast, is an important fishing hub in Mauritania. The port is known for its rows of traditional wooden pirogues and is a popular gathering place for local residents. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People enjoy leisure time in the sea at the Nouakchott Fishing Port in Nouakchott, Mauritania, Sept. 20, 2026. The Nouakchott Fishing Port, located on the Atlantic coast, is an important fishing hub in Mauritania. The port is known for its rows of traditional wooden pirogues and is a popular gathering place for local residents. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People buy fish at a stall at the Nouakchott Fishing Port in Nouakchott, Mauritania, Sept. 20, 2026. The Nouakchott Fishing Port, located on the Atlantic coast, is an important fishing hub in Mauritania. The port is known for its rows of traditional wooden pirogues and is a popular gathering place for local residents. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)