Both leaders are committed to a stable relationship: Robert Lawrence Kuhn on Chinese president’s upcoming state visit to the US

By: Global Times | Published: Sep 21, 2026 08:11 PM

The meeting is occurring is itself the biggest announcement that both leaders are committed to a stable relationship, American investment banker Robert Lawrence Kuhn told the Global Times regarding Chinese president’s upcoming state visit to the US. US-China stable relations are a critical aspect to keep the world from getting ...