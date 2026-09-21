Russian scientists grow glowing nanoparticles for smart clothing and flexible screens

Researchers in Russia have developed a new method for creating flexible luminescent materials by growing perovskite quantum dots directly inside polymer fibers — protecting them from degradation and simplifying industrial production.



Why it matters:



The fibers can be as thin as tens of nanometers



The method skips expensive stabilizers and scales easily for industrial production



The material glows green under UV light and retains the property for over four years



The team plans to expand the glow across the entire visible spectrum — laying the groundwork for lightweight flexible displays, medical sensors, and smart clothing.





