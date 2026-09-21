Russian scientists grow glowing nanoparticles for smart clothing and flexible screens
By Sputnik Published: Sep 21, 2026 10:58 PM
Researchers in Russia have developed a new method for creating flexible luminescent materials by growing perovskite quantum dots directly inside polymer fibers — protecting them from degradation and simplifying industrial production.
Why it matters:
The fibers can be as thin as tens of nanometers
The method skips expensive stabilizers and scales easily for industrial production
The material glows green under UV light and retains the property for over four years
The team plans to expand the glow across the entire visible spectrum — laying the groundwork for lightweight flexible displays, medical sensors, and smart clothing.