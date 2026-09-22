Intangible cultural heritage crafts boost employment in NW China's Ningxia

Workers make handicrafts at a workshop in Yuanzhou District, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. Yuanzhou District in Guyuan City has developed an integrated model combining intangible cultural heritage, original design and e-commerce, encouraging local businesses to develop original Duoxiu embroidery patterns and expand handicraft markets. The district has established 12 community handicraft workshops, creating jobs for more than 3,600 people and turning traditional skills into economic opportunities. (Xinhua/Liu Yun)

A worker makes Duoxiu embroidery works at a workshop in Yuanzhou District, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. Yuanzhou District in Guyuan City has developed an integrated model combining intangible cultural heritage, original design and e-commerce, encouraging local businesses to develop original Duoxiu embroidery patterns and expand handicraft markets. The district has established 12 community handicraft workshops, creating jobs for more than 3,600 people and turning traditional skills into economic opportunities. (Xinhua/Liu Yun)

A staff member introduces a Duoxiu embroidery work at a study tour base in Yuanzhou District, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. Yuanzhou District in Guyuan City has developed an integrated model combining intangible cultural heritage, original design and e-commerce, encouraging local businesses to develop original Duoxiu embroidery patterns and expand handicraft markets. The district has established 12 community handicraft workshops, creating jobs for more than 3,600 people and turning traditional skills into economic opportunities. (Xinhua/Liu Yun)

Duoxiu embroidery works are displayed at a study tour base in Yuanzhou District, Guyuan City of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. Yuanzhou District in Guyuan City has developed an integrated model combining intangible cultural heritage, original design and e-commerce, encouraging local businesses to develop original Duoxiu embroidery patterns and expand handicraft markets. The district has established 12 community handicraft workshops, creating jobs for more than 3,600 people and turning traditional skills into economic opportunities. (Xinhua/Liu Yun)