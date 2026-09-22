Chinese community in Botswana celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival

Performers show Hanfu at a gathering celebrating the Chinese traditional Mid-Autumn Festival in Gaborone, Botswana, Sept. 20, 2026. The Chinese community in Botswana gathered on Sunday at the Gaborone International Convention Center in the capital of Botswana, celebrating the Chinese traditional Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 25 this year. (Xinhua/Guo Chunju)

The Chinese community in Botswana gathered on Sunday at the Gaborone International Convention Center in the capital of Botswana, celebrating the Chinese traditional Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 25 this year.Featuring dances, music and lucky draw, the celebration drew hundreds of participants, including Botswana businesspeople, Chinese embassy staff, representatives of the Chinese medical team, the Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana, and Chinese enterprises in the southern African country.Delivering a speech at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Fan Yong said that the Mid-Autumn Festival is for celebration and reunion, and this year's celebration "carries special significance" as the year 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and African countries, also the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, as well as the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Botswana.The event was hailed as a gathering not only to appreciate the beauty and richness of the Chinese culture, but also to celebrate the strong bonds of friendship between the peoples of China and Botswana.