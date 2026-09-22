Young water treatment technician strives day and night for 48th WorldSkills Competition

Lu Yi adjusts a device during a simulated competition training at a training base of Henan Chemical Technician College in Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 1, 2026. At a training base of Henan Chemical Technician College, 23-year-old Lu Yi is preparing for the water technology event of the upcoming 48th WorldSkills Competition. Lu enrolled at Henan Chemical Technician College in 2019 and began training for the water technology event three years later. The water technology event focuses on evaluating competitors' abilities in wastewater treatment process operations, water quality analysis, mechanical equipment maintenance, and electrical automation. In 2025, Lu won the gold medal in the water technology event at China's third Vocational Skills Competition. During his daily training for the upcoming 48th WorldSkills Competition, Lu spends almost all his time in the laboratory, working with his coach to improve speed and adjust every detail of his movements. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Lu Yi adjusts a device during a simulated competition training at a training base of Henan Chemical Technician College in Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 1, 2026. (Photo by Kong Weijia/Xinhua)

Lu Yi participates in a simulated competition training at a training base of Henan Chemical Technician College in Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 1, 2026. (Photo by Kong Weijia/Xinhua)

Lu Yi maintains a water pump during a simulated competition training at a training base of Henan Chemical Technician College in Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)