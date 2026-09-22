Dedicated vocational student trains car painting skill for 48th WorldSkills Competition

Duan Libo trains for the car painting skill competition of the 48th WorldSkills Competition at a training facility of Hangzhou Technician Institute in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 7, 2026. Duan Libo, born in southwest China's Yunnan Province in 2004, is a student majoring in automotive sheet metal and painting at Hangzhou Technician Institute. He has been preparing for the car painting skill competition at the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai. At the training facility, Duan, dressed in full protective gear, conducted practical training under the guidance of coaches, translators, and assistants. Coach Jiang Yingcheng, who won the championship in car painting at the 44th WorldSkills Competition, said this year's competition places higher demands on participants' skills, physical fitness, and mental resilience. The car painting skill competition involves restoring a damaged vehicle to its original finish by precisely matching colors, shades, and textures, while meeting safe and environmental requirements. Duan's training schedule runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with various sessions throughout the day. In preparation for this international event, Duan has posted English words and phrases related to the competition outside the spray-painting booth. During the training, Duan listened attentively to his coach's feedback and the translator's explanations of technical terms in English, while remaining focused on his work. Sweating yet composed, he meticulously refined his work, striving to earn a place on the WorldSkills podium. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Duan Libo trains for the car painting skill competition of the 48th WorldSkills Competition at a training facility of Hangzhou Technician Institute in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Duan Libo adjusts paint colors at a training facility of Hangzhou Technician Institute in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Duan Libo wears protective gear before entering the spray-painting booth at a training facility of Hangzhou Technician Institute in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)