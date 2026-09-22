Young Chinese student steps up preparations for 48th WorldSkills Competition

Liu Yuxuan prepares for the 48th WorldSkills Competition at a training base of Tianjin Electronic Information Technician College in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 2, 2026. Liu Yuxuan, a student from Tianjin Electronic Information Technician College, has been preparing extensively for the information and communication technology network infrastructure skill competition at the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai. Liu enrolled in the college in 2022 at the age of 16, where he first took up information network cabling and began his skills competition journey. Starting as a reserve team member, he stood out through the college's tiered training system and his own relentless efforts, claiming gold at the third National Skills Competition in 2025 and earning a spot in the national WorldSkills training squad. The information and communication technology network infrastructure skill competition will run for 22 hours across modules including fiber cabling, copper cabling, smart network applications, fiber speed testing and troubleshooting. "It tests both your body and mind," Liu said. With the competition just around the corner, Liu keeps working on every aspect of his skills, ready to showcase the spirit of China's young skilled talents on the global stage. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Liu Yuxuan arranges network cables at a training base of Tianjin Electronic Information Technician College for the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Liu Yuxuan takes a nap at a training base of Tianjin Electronic Information Technician College for the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Liu Yuxuan prepares for the 48th WorldSkills Competition at a training base of Tianjin Electronic Information Technician College in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)