Successive generations of militia members carry on duty of safeguarding Kaishan Island

Militia members Sun Cundong (L), Han Tongyong (C), and Liang Denggao are pictured during a patrol on Kaishan Island in east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 13, 2026. Kaishan Island, located 12 nautical miles off the coast of Guanyun County in east China's Jiangsu Province, is a small but strategically important island in the Yellow Sea. With harsh natural conditions and frequent typhoons, the island is home to a rotating team of militia members who take turns guarding it. Their daily duties include monitoring the surrounding waters, patrolling the island, maintaining navigation aids and recording observations, with any unusual activity reported promptly. Living conditions on the island have improved in recent years. A smart microgrid combining wind, solar and energy storage, along with a seawater desalination system, began operating in 2019, ending the island's reliance on weather-dependent power and rainwater. In 2021, an all-electric kitchen and other facilities were put into operation, further improving conditions for those stationed there. Successive generations of militia members have taken turns guarding Kaishan Island, carrying on the duty of safeguarding the remote outpost. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Militia members monitor the surrounding waters on Kaishan Island in east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Militia members are pictured during a patrol on Kaishan Island in east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Militia members Liang Denggao (L), Sun Cundong (C) and Han Tongyong play chess during their spare time on Kaishan Island in east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Bo)