Ginseng harvest in full swing in Fusong, NE China

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2026 shows farmers harvesting ginseng at a national modern agriculture industrial park in Fusong County, northeast China's Jilin Province. In Autumn, Fusong County, located in the hinterland of the Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province, has greeted the harvest and dealing season for locally grown ginseng. As the largest planting, processing and trading center of ginseng in China, Fusong County is also called "the hometown of ginseng." In recent years, Jilin has promoted the ginseng industry as a key mission in high-quality development, with the comprehensive output value of the ginseng industry exceeding 100 billion yuan (about 14.94 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, a 30.5 percent increase from that of last year, the biggest increase in the last ten years. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A worker sorts ginseng products at a ginseng processing company in Wanliang Town, Fusong County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 19, 2026. In Autumn, Fusong County, located in the hinterland of the Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province, has greeted the harvest and dealing season for locally grown ginseng. As the largest planting, processing and trading center of ginseng in China, Fusong County is also called "the hometown of ginseng." In recent years, Jilin has promoted the ginseng industry as a key mission in high-quality development, with the comprehensive output value of the ginseng industry exceeding 100 billion yuan (about 14.94 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, a 30.5 percent increase from that of last year, the biggest increase in the last ten years. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A worker sorts ginseng at a ginseng processing company in Wanliang Town, Fusong County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 19, 2026. In Autumn, Fusong County, located in the hinterland of the Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province, has greeted the harvest and dealing season for locally grown ginseng. As the largest planting, processing and trading center of ginseng in China, Fusong County is also called "the hometown of ginseng." In recent years, Jilin has promoted the ginseng industry as a key mission in high-quality development, with the comprehensive output value of the ginseng industry exceeding 100 billion yuan (about 14.94 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, a 30.5 percent increase from that of last year, the biggest increase in the last ten years. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A worker dries ginseng at a ginseng processing company in Wanliang Town, Fusong County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 19, 2026. In Autumn, Fusong County, located in the hinterland of the Changbai Mountain in northeast China's Jilin Province, has greeted the harvest and dealing season for locally grown ginseng. As the largest planting, processing and trading center of ginseng in China, Fusong County is also called "the hometown of ginseng." In recent years, Jilin has promoted the ginseng industry as a key mission in high-quality development, with the comprehensive output value of the ginseng industry exceeding 100 billion yuan (about 14.94 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, a 30.5 percent increase from that of last year, the biggest increase in the last ten years. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)