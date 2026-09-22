Unmanned technologies displayed during World Manufacturing Conference in Hefei, E China

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2026 shows people watching a humanoid robot during the All-Space Unmanned Ecosystem Conference & Equipment Achievement Exhibition at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Various unmanned technologies are displayed during the World Manufacturing Conference. As part of the event, the All-Space Unmanned Ecosystem Conference & Equipment Achievement Exhibition is held in Luogang Park, displaying the latest technologies, products and scenarios solutions in the field of all-space unmanned system. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of the All-Space Unmanned Ecosystem Conference & Equipment Achievement Exhibition at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Various unmanned technologies are displayed during the World Manufacturing Conference. As part of the event, the All-Space Unmanned Ecosystem Conference & Equipment Achievement Exhibition is held in Luogang Park, displaying the latest technologies, products and scenarios solutions in the field of all-space unmanned system. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on Sept. 21, 2026 shows people watching an unmanned smart forklift during the 2026 World Manufacturing Conference in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Various unmanned technologies are displayed during the World Manufacturing Conference. As part of the event, the All-Space Unmanned Ecosystem Conference & Equipment Achievement Exhibition is held in Luogang Park, displaying the latest technologies, products and scenarios solutions in the field of all-space unmanned system. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2026 shows people watching a drone during the All-Space Unmanned Ecosystem Conference & Equipment Achievement Exhibition at Luogang Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Various unmanned technologies are displayed during the World Manufacturing Conference. As part of the event, the All-Space Unmanned Ecosystem Conference & Equipment Achievement Exhibition is held in Luogang Park, displaying the latest technologies, products and scenarios solutions in the field of all-space unmanned system. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)