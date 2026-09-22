Russian ruling party wins State Duma election -- preliminary results

Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova (C) introduces the turnout of the election for the 9th State Duma during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 21, 2026. Preliminary results show the ruling United Russia party won 57.83 percent of the votes in the election for the 9th State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told a press conference Monday. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Preliminary results show the ruling United Russia party won 57.83 percent of the votes in the election for the 9th State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told a press conference Monday.According to CEC data, after 95.18 percent of the ballots were counted, United Russia led with 57.83 percent of the vote, followed by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation with 13.81 percent and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with 8.98 percent. New People and A Just Russia garnered 7.96 percent and 4.96 percent of the vote, respectively.According to the CEC, turnout in this election, held from Friday to Sunday, was 59.32 percent, higher than the 51.72 percent in 2021.The State Duma is Russia's permanent legislative body, composed of 450 deputies. Half of the seats are distributed proportionally in accordance with party lists, while the remaining 225 are elected through single-mandate constituencies nationwide under a relative-majority voting system. A total of 10 political parties participated in the election.The final results are expected to be announced on Friday, said Pamfilova.

Russian Central Election Commission holds a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 21, 2026. Preliminary results show the ruling United Russia party won 57.83 percent of the votes in the election for the 9th State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told a press conference Monday. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Russian Central Election Commission holds a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 21, 2026. Preliminary results show the ruling United Russia party won 57.83 percent of the votes in the election for the 9th State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told a press conference Monday. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova introduces the turnout of the election for the 9th State Duma during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 21, 2026. Preliminary results show the ruling United Russia party won 57.83 percent of the votes in the election for the 9th State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told a press conference Monday. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)