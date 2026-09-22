Russian ruling party wins State Duma election -- preliminary results

Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova (C) introduces the turnout of the election for the 9th State Duma during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 21, 2026. Preliminary results show the ruling United Russia party won 57.83 percent of the votes in the election for the 9th State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told a press conference Monday. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
Russian Central Election Commission holds a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 21, 2026. Preliminary results show the ruling United Russia party won 57.83 percent of the votes in the election for the 9th State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told a press conference Monday. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
Russian Central Election Commission holds a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 21, 2026. Preliminary results show the ruling United Russia party won 57.83 percent of the votes in the election for the 9th State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told a press conference Monday. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova introduces the turnout of the election for the 9th State Duma during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 21, 2026. Preliminary results show the ruling United Russia party won 57.83 percent of the votes in the election for the 9th State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told a press conference Monday. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)