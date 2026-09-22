23rd China-ASEAN Expo concludes in Nanning, China's Guangxi

Visitors watch robot performance at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. The 23rd China-ASEAN Expo concluded in Nanning on Monday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Visitors view displays related to the Pinglu Canal at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. The 23rd China-ASEAN Expo concluded in Nanning on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Visitors select Vietnamese spices at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. The 23rd China-ASEAN Expo concluded in Nanning on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A robot waves to people at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. The 23rd China-ASEAN Expo concluded in Nanning on Monday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)