48th WorldSkills Competition to open in Shanghai

A media staff member (R) tries making mooncakes at the media center of the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 21, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 27 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

This photo taken on Sept. 21, 2026 shows decorations for the 48th WorldSkills Competition at the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 27 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Sept. 21, 2026 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), venue of the 48th WorldSkills Competition, in east China's Shanghai. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 27 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

This photo taken on Sept. 21, 2026 shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), venue of the 48th WorldSkills Competition, in east China's Shanghai. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 27 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)