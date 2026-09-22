China's grain-producing province Heilongjiang enters harvest season

This drone photo taken on Sept. 21, 2026 shows harvesters working in a rice field of Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang, an important grain-producing province in China, entered the harvest season in September. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This drone photo taken on Sept. 21, 2026 shows harvesters working in a rice field of Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang, an important grain-producing province in China, entered the harvest season in September. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This drone photo taken on Sept. 21, 2026 shows harvesters working in a corn field of Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang, an important grain-producing province in China, entered the harvest season in September. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This drone photo taken on Sept. 21, 2026 shows harvesters working in a corn field of Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang, an important grain-producing province in China, entered the harvest season in September. (Xinhua/Wang Song)