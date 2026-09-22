China moves to strengthen food security across grain supply chain in 2026-2030

An aerial drone photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows an agricultural plane carrying out aerial crop protection operations over a corn field of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Ren Baoji/Xinhua)

China is moving to strengthen food security over the next five years by enhancing its capacity to coordinate grain production, purchasing, storage, processing and sales, as it seeks to build a more efficient and modern grain circulation system.The country will focus on facilitating grain purchases and sales and maintaining market stability, strengthening grain reserves, and improving the quality and resilience of the grain industry, Liu Huanxin, head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, said at a media conference Monday.Liu said China's grain industry is expected to see its annual industrial output value exceed 4.5 trillion yuan (about 666.8 billion U.S. dollars) during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), as the country seeks to better meet growing demand for higher-quality, more nutritious and healthier food.On grain purchasing and sales, China will encourage more grain businesses to enter the market, organize policy-based grain purchases and storage, improve grain trading platforms, strengthen links between grain production and consumption and maintain order in the grain market.The country will continue to optimize the structure and regional distribution of grain reserves to better meet market regulation and emergency supply needs, and will steadily expand high-standard grain storage capacity and upgrade eligible older warehouses.Efforts will also be made to extend the grain industry chain, support major grain-producing counties in expanding processing capacity, promote grain conservation and reduce losses across the entire post-harvest chain, and support the grain industry's transition toward innovation-driven, higher-quality development, said Liu.China's grain industry has maintained steady growth in recent years, with the total industrial output value of grain enterprises rising from 3 trillion yuan at the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) to over 4 trillion yuan at the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).A national crop farming development plan for the 15th Five-Year Plan period released last week calls for steadily enhancing comprehensive grain production capacity, holding the bottom line of basic self-sufficiency in grains and ensuring absolute security in staple foods.The crop farming plan is aligned with a broader agricultural and rural modernization plan for the same period, which sets a target of increasing China's comprehensive grain production capacity to 1.45 trillion jin (about 725 million tonnes) by 2030.The crop farming plan also calls for breeding and promoting breakthrough varieties, applying intelligent machinery, conserving water in agriculture and using fertilizers and pesticides more precisely.China's grain market has remained generally stable despite fluctuations in international markets, underpinned by stable production, a well-established reserves system and strong processing capacity, Liu said.The country's annual grain output has stayed above 650 million tonnes since 2015, exceeding 700 million tonnes for the first time in 2024 and reaching 715 million tonnes in 2025. Per capita grain availability has surpassed 500 kg, higher than the global average, providing a solid foundation for the country's food security.The country's grain stock-to-use ratio remains well above the international grain security threshold of 17 to 18 percent, Liu said. If abnormal market fluctuations occur, reserves can be used to regulate supply and demand and help stabilize the grain market.The country has about 24,000 grain processing enterprises engaged in grain and edible oil processing, food and condiment production, feed processing and deep processing, among other businesses. Processing capacity for flour, rice and edible oil is sufficient to meet domestic demand, Liu said.