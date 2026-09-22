Morning tea industry emerges as new economic growth driver in Wuzhong, China's Ningxia

Dishes are pictured at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. Nestled along the banks of the Yellow River, Wuzhong has cultivated a unique culinary culture through centuries of trade and cultural exchange.(Xinhua/Liu Hai)

A staff member arranges dishes at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. Nestled along the banks of the Yellow River, Wuzhong has cultivated a unique culinary culture through centuries of trade and cultural exchange.(Xinhua/Liu Hai)

A staff member arranges dishes at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. Nestled along the banks of the Yellow River, Wuzhong has cultivated a unique culinary culture through centuries of trade and cultural exchange.(Xinhua/Liu Hai)

A customer selects and buys dishes at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. Nestled along the banks of the Yellow River, Wuzhong has cultivated a unique culinary culture through centuries of trade and cultural exchange.(Xinhua/Liu Hai)

People enjoy food at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. Nestled along the banks of the Yellow River, Wuzhong has cultivated a unique culinary culture through centuries of trade and cultural exchange.(Xinhua/Liu Hai)

A chef cooks beef at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. Nestled along the banks of the Yellow River, Wuzhong has cultivated a unique culinary culture through centuries of trade and cultural exchange.(Xinhua/Liu Hai)

A staff member serves dishes at a morning tea restaurant in Wuzhong, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2026. Nestled along the banks of the Yellow River, Wuzhong has cultivated a unique culinary culture through centuries of trade and cultural exchange.(Xinhua/Liu Hai)