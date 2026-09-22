Concert celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival held in Rabat, Morocco

A jazz concert celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival is held in Rabat, Morocco, Sept. 20, 2026. The concert was held by China Cultural Center in Rabat. A jazz band from the Sichuan Conservatory of Music presented a performance blending elements of Chinese music with traditional jazz. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

A jazz concert celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival is held in Rabat, Morocco, Sept. 20, 2026. The concert was held by China Cultural Center in Rabat. A jazz band from the Sichuan Conservatory of Music presented a performance blending elements of Chinese music with traditional jazz. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)