Scenery in Khasan district of Primorsky Krai, Russia

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the scenery in the Khasan district of Primorsky Krai in the Russian Far East. The Khasan district boasts unique and beautiful natural scenery and is home to several nature reserves and national parks. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the scenery in the Khasan district of Primorsky Krai in the Russian Far East. The Khasan district boasts unique and beautiful natural scenery and is home to several nature reserves and national parks. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

Birds are seen in the Khasan district of Primorsky Krai in the Russian Far East, Sept. 19, 2026. The Khasan district boasts unique and beautiful natural scenery and is home to several nature reserves and national parks. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2026 shows products displayed at ZF Commercial Vehicle Systems (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the scenery in the Khasan district of Primorsky Krai in the Russian Far East. The Khasan district boasts unique and beautiful natural scenery and is home to several nature reserves and national parks. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the scenery in the Khasan district of Primorsky Krai in the Russian Far East. The Khasan district boasts unique and beautiful natural scenery and is home to several nature reserves and national parks. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

Birds are seen in the Khasan district of Primorsky Krai in the Russian Far East, Sept. 19, 2026. The Khasan district boasts unique and beautiful natural scenery and is home to several nature reserves and national parks. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the scenery in the Khasan district of Primorsky Krai in the Russian Far East. The Khasan district boasts unique and beautiful natural scenery and is home to several nature reserves and national parks. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows the scenery in the Khasan district of Primorsky Krai in the Russian Far East. The Khasan district boasts unique and beautiful natural scenery and is home to several nature reserves and national parks. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)