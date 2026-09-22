City view of Suva, Fiji

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 21, 2026 shows the bayside scenery in Suva, Fiji. Located on the southeastern coast of Fiji's main island, Suva is the country's capital, major port and the most populous city. It serves as a key regional hub of the South Pacific for transportation, governance and diplomacy, as well as a prominent center for culture and education. (Xinhua/Bai Yongquan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 21, 2026 shows a view of Suva Port in Suva, Fiji. Located on the southeastern coast of Fiji's main island, Suva is the country's capital, major port and the most populous city. It serves as a key regional hub of the South Pacific for transportation, governance and diplomacy, as well as a prominent center for culture and education. (Xinhua/Bai Yongquan)

This photo taken on Sept. 21, 2026 shows a view of Government Buildings in Suva, Fiji. Located on the southeastern coast of Fiji's main island, Suva is the country's capital, major port and the most populous city. It serves as a key regional hub of the South Pacific for transportation, governance and diplomacy, as well as a prominent center for culture and education. (Xinhua/Bai Yongquan)

This photo taken on Sept. 21, 2026 shows a view of the Victoria Parade in Suva, Fiji. Located on the southeastern coast of Fiji's main island, Suva is the country's capital, major port and the most populous city. It serves as a key regional hub of the South Pacific for transportation, governance and diplomacy, as well as a prominent center for culture and education. (Xinhua/Bai Yongquan)

This photo taken on Sept. 21, 2026 shows a view of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Suva, Fiji. Located on the southeastern coast of Fiji's main island, Suva is the country's capital, major port and the most populous city. It serves as a key regional hub of the South Pacific for transportation, governance and diplomacy, as well as a prominent center for culture and education. (Xinhua/Bai Yongquan)