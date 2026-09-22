State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company expands retrofitting scope for single-source residential complexes

On September 14, a second power supply line was put into operation at the Holiday Garden (Jiari Huayuan) complex in Kunshan, Suzhou, marking the end of the community's reliance on a single power source. Building on the completion of retrofitting work for high-rise complexes with single-source power in June, the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company is now extending the scope of these upgrades to include multi-story residential complexes.



Some high-rise (typically 10 stories or more) and multi-story (typically 4–9 stories) complexes, having been built years ago, rely on single-source power supply systems, making it difficult to guarantee supply reliability. Since May, in accordance with the provincial company's "Warm Current" initiative — a program dedicated to practical actions for public welfare — the Suzhou Power Supply Company adopted a "one complex, one strategy" approach and included an initial batch of 22 single-source high-rise complexes in its retrofitting plan.



"By installing or upgrading ring main units, laying new cables, and optimizing load transfers, we upgraded the power supply for these complexes from a single-source to a dual-source system. The work was completed by the end of June, benefiting 12,000 households," explained Li Shi, deputy director of the Distribution Network Management Department at Suzhou Power Supply Company. Following this success, the company has designated multi-story complexes with single-source power as the next priority for retrofitting.



Holiday Garden in Kunshan is a typical multi-story complex. During the process, Suzhou Power Supply Company established a connection between the 10kV Shanqian Line and Qijiang Line, enabling both lines to supply power to the complex, while simultaneously replacing three aging box-type substations and associated cabling. Post-retrofit, if a fault occurs on one line, the other can immediately take over the load, thereby eliminating the risk of a total power outage for the complex.



Following further assessment and screening, the Suzhou Power Supply Company plans to carry out retrofitting for 34 multi-story complexes with single-source power in phases, prioritizing those with more than 1,000 households. These complexes are located in areas including Kunshan, Zhangjiagang, and Changshu, serving a total of approximately 35,000 households.



