Autumn campus job fair for Shanghai university graduates held at East China Normal University

A graduate learns about job information during an autumn campus job fair for Shanghai university graduates at the East China Normal University in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 22, 2026. The job fair kicked off here on Tuesday, with the participation of nearly 1,000 employers, covering integrated circuits, biological medicine, artificial intelligence, finance, education and other fields. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A graduate communicates with a recruiter during an autumn campus job fair for Shanghai university graduates at the East China Normal University in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 22, 2026. The job fair kicked off here on Tuesday, with the participation of nearly 1,000 employers, covering integrated circuits, biological medicine, artificial intelligence, finance, education and other fields. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A graduate communicates with a recruiter during an autumn campus job fair for Shanghai university graduates at the East China Normal University in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 22, 2026. The job fair kicked off here on Tuesday, with the participation of nearly 1,000 employers, covering integrated circuits, biological medicine, artificial intelligence, finance, education and other fields. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Sept. 22, 2026 shows a scene during an autumn campus job fair for Shanghai university graduates at the East China Normal University in east China's Shanghai. The job fair kicked off here on Tuesday, with the participation of nearly 1,000 employers, covering integrated circuits, biological medicine, artificial intelligence, finance, education and other fields. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)