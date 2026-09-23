UN humanitarians voice concern over escalating violence in Sudan

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows residents inspecting a drone-attacked mosque in Al-Droshab, north of Sudan's capital Khartoum on Aug. 12, 2026. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)

UN humanitarians said Tuesday they were concerned about escalating violence, growing displacement and worsening food insecurity in Sudan.Clashes in Sudan's East and South Darfur states killed 13 people, hobbled markets and triggered further displacement, while bread prices spiked in North Darfur, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.OCHA, citing local sources, said that clashes at Al Borsa market in El Daein, East Darfur, resulted in casualties and the partial closure of the market on Saturday. On the same day, intercommunal clashes at Abuja market in Gereida, South Darfur, reportedly killed 13 people and displaced more than 400 others. Additional casualties were also reported following clashes in the town of Nyala in South Darfur."Fighting in the states of North and South Kordofan, Blue Nile and North Darfur continue to displace people," OCHA said. Humanitarian partners reported several thousand newly displaced over the past week.The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said two warehouses in North Kordofan's Shikan region were struck in drone attacks on Sunday, destroying learning materials intended for distribution at the start of the school year.UNICEF said its partners also reported a series of drone attacks in El Obeid, the state capital of North Kordofan, between Sunday and Monday.OCHA said food insecurity continues to deepen. In the locality of Tawila, North Darfur, bread has reportedly been unavailable in local markets for four consecutive days. Bakeries reportedly closed on Friday amid tensions over soaring bread prices.The World Food Programme said the cost of the local food basket rose by 13 percent from the previous month, reflecting broader increases in the prices of essential commodities nationwide.OCHA called on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international law and ensure that humanitarian assistance can reach people in need rapidly, safely and without impediment for as long as required.