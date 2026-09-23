PHOTO / CHINA
Diverse robot applications showcased at 2026 WMC
By Xinhua Published: Sep 23, 2026 08:33 AM
A humanoid robot performs Huangmei Opera at the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2026. The ongoing 2026 WMC showcases wide-ranging applications of robots. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A humanoid robot performs Huangmei Opera at the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2026. The ongoing 2026 WMC showcases wide-ranging applications of robots. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)


A humanoid robot performs at the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2026. The ongoing 2026 WMC showcases wide-ranging applications of robots. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A humanoid robot performs at the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2026. The ongoing 2026 WMC showcases wide-ranging applications of robots. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)



A humanoid robot introduces products to visitors at the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2026. The ongoing 2026 WMC showcases wide-ranging applications of robots. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A humanoid robot introduces products to visitors at the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2026. The ongoing 2026 WMC showcases wide-ranging applications of robots. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)



Visitors watch a robot playing football at the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2026. The ongoing 2026 WMC showcases wide-ranging applications of robots. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

Visitors watch a robot playing football at the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention (WMC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2026. The ongoing 2026 WMC showcases wide-ranging applications of robots. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)