Coast guard patrols on Dajinshan island in Shanghai

Law enforcers from China Coast Guard stand in formation ahead of an island patrol mission on the Dajinshan island in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 18, 2026. Dajinshan island boasts an excellent natural environment. To better secure the biodiversity and the ecology on the island, members of the local coast guard regularly patrol here to check the growth of native vegetation, watch out for possible invasion of alien species, and monitor the water quality in the surrounding sea area. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Law enforcers from China Coast Guard tie the vessel upon their arrival at the Dajinshan island in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 18, 2026. Dajinshan island boasts an excellent natural environment. To better secure the biodiversity and the ecology on the island, members of the local coast guard regularly patrol here to check the growth of native vegetation, watch out for possible invasion of alien species, and monitor the water quality in the surrounding sea area. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Law enforcers from China Coast Guard patrol on the Dajinshan island in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 18, 2026. Dajinshan island boasts an excellent natural environment. To better secure the biodiversity and the ecology on the island, members of the local coast guard regularly patrol here to check the growth of native vegetation, watch out for possible invasion of alien species, and monitor the water quality in the surrounding sea area. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Law enforcers from China Coast Guard patrol on the Dajinshan island in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 18, 2026. Dajinshan island boasts an excellent natural environment. To better secure the biodiversity and the ecology on the island, members of the local coast guard regularly patrol here to check the growth of native vegetation, watch out for possible invasion of alien species, and monitor the water quality in the surrounding sea area. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)