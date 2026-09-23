4th edition of 'understanding Chinese modernization' workshop held in Beijing

Participants speak at an open-floor discussion during the fourth edition of the "understanding Chinese modernization" workshop in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2026. Themed on common prosperity, the workshop was held here on Tuesday as part of the events in honor of the 2026 China-Brazil Cultural Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Participants speak at an open-floor discussion during the fourth edition of the "understanding Chinese modernization" workshop in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2026. Themed on common prosperity, the workshop was held here on Tuesday as part of the events in honor of the 2026 China-Brazil Cultural Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

This photo taken on Sept. 22, 2026 shows a scene during the fourth edition of the "understanding Chinese modernization" workshop in Beijing, capital of China. Themed on common prosperity, the workshop was held here on Tuesday as part of the events in honor of the 2026 China-Brazil Cultural Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)