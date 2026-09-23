Three Chinese brands hold joint fashion show at Milan Fashion Week

Models present creations of Laurèl at Shenzhen Futian Fashion Event in Milan, Italy, Sept. 22, 2026. Three Chinese brands Laurèl, IDPAN and YINER held a joint fashion show during the Spring/Summer 2027 Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday. (Photo by Michele Novaga/Xinhua)

Models present creations of IDPAN at Shenzhen Futian Fashion Event in Milan, Italy, Sept. 22, 2026. Three Chinese brands Laurèl, IDPAN and YINER held a joint fashion show during the Spring/Summer 2027 Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday. (Photo by Michele Novaga/Xinhua)

Models present creations of YINER at Shenzhen Futian Fashion Event in Milan, Italy, Sept. 22, 2026. Three Chinese brands Laurèl, IDPAN and YINER held a joint fashion show during the Spring/Summer 2027 Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday. (Photo by Michele Novaga/Xinhua)