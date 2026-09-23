PHOTO / WORLD
In pics: China-aided National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose
By Xinhua Published: Sep 23, 2026 08:40 AM
This aerial drone photo shows the China-aided National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept. 22, 2026. With a standard football pitch, an athletics track and supporting facilities, the National Stadium of Costa Rica can accommodate about 35,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This aerial drone photo shows the China-aided National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept. 22, 2026. With a standard football pitch, an athletics track and supporting facilities, the National Stadium of Costa Rica can accommodate about 35,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)


This photo shows the China-aided National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept. 22, 2026. With a standard football pitch, an athletics track and supporting facilities, the National Stadium of Costa Rica can accommodate about 35,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This photo shows the China-aided National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept. 22, 2026. With a standard football pitch, an athletics track and supporting facilities, the National Stadium of Costa Rica can accommodate about 35,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)



This drone photo shows the China-aided National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept. 22, 2026. With a standard football pitch, an athletics track and supporting facilities, the National Stadium of Costa Rica can accommodate about 35,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This drone photo shows the China-aided National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept. 22, 2026. With a standard football pitch, an athletics track and supporting facilities, the National Stadium of Costa Rica can accommodate about 35,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)



This aerial drone photo shows the China-aided National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept. 22, 2026. With a standard football pitch, an athletics track and supporting facilities, the National Stadium of Costa Rica can accommodate about 35,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This aerial drone photo shows the China-aided National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept. 22, 2026. With a standard football pitch, an athletics track and supporting facilities, the National Stadium of Costa Rica can accommodate about 35,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)