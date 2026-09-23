In pics: China-aided National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose

This aerial drone photo shows the China-aided National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept. 22, 2026. With a standard football pitch, an athletics track and supporting facilities, the National Stadium of Costa Rica can accommodate about 35,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This photo shows the China-aided National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept. 22, 2026. With a standard football pitch, an athletics track and supporting facilities, the National Stadium of Costa Rica can accommodate about 35,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This drone photo shows the China-aided National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept. 22, 2026. With a standard football pitch, an athletics track and supporting facilities, the National Stadium of Costa Rica can accommodate about 35,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This aerial drone photo shows the China-aided National Stadium of Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sept. 22, 2026. With a standard football pitch, an athletics track and supporting facilities, the National Stadium of Costa Rica can accommodate about 35,000 spectators. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)