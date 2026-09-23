World of AI and Big Data Expo held in Warsaw, Poland

A humanoid robot demonstrates walking at the World of AI and Big Data Expo in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 22, 2026. Held from Sept. 22 to 24, the World of AI and Big Data Expo in Warsaw focuses on artificial intelligence, big data and related digital technologies, showcasing innovations in AI applications, data management, robotics and intelligent automation. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)

Visitors are seen at the World of AI and Big Data Expo in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 22, 2026. Held from Sept. 22 to 24, the World of AI and Big Data Expo in Warsaw focuses on artificial intelligence, big data and related digital technologies, showcasing innovations in AI applications, data management, robotics and intelligent automation. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)

A visitor tries a virtual reality headset at the World of AI and Big Data Expo in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 22, 2026. Held from Sept. 22 to 24, the World of AI and Big Data Expo in Warsaw focuses on artificial intelligence, big data and related digital technologies, showcasing innovations in AI applications, data management, robotics and intelligent automation. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)

A humanoid robot performs a demonstration at the World of AI and Big Data Expo in Warsaw, Poland, Sept. 22, 2026. Held from Sept. 22 to 24, the World of AI and Big Data Expo in Warsaw focuses on artificial intelligence, big data and related digital technologies, showcasing innovations in AI applications, data management, robotics and intelligent automation. (Photo by Aleksy Witwicki/Xinhua)