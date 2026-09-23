Poetry event celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival held in Cotonou, Benin

A student from the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi recites poems during a poetry event celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Cotonou, Benin, Sept. 22, 2026. The Chinese Cultural Center in Benin and the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi jointly held the event here on Tuesday. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Students from the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi recite poems during a poetry event celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Cotonou, Benin, Sept. 22, 2026. The Chinese Cultural Center in Benin and the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi jointly held the event here on Tuesday. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A student from the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi distributes mooncakes to attendees during a poetry event celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Cotonou, Benin, Sept. 22, 2026. The Chinese Cultural Center in Benin and the Confucius Institute of the University of Abomey-Calavi jointly held the event here on Tuesday. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)