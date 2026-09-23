2026 Apsara Conference opens in Hangzhou, China's Zhejiang

This photo taken on Sept. 22, 2026 shows the main forum of the 2026 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The 2026 Apsara Conference opened here on Tuesday, and will last for three days. The conference has three main forums and more than 120 sub-forums. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People visit the Foundation Models exhibition area during the 2026 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. The 2026 Apsara Conference opened here on Tuesday, and will last for three days. The conference has three main forums and more than 120 sub-forums. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People visit the Intelligent Vehicles exhibition area during the 2026 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. The 2026 Apsara Conference opened here on Tuesday, and will last for three days. The conference has three main forums and more than 120 sub-forums. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People learn about a humanoid robot applied to workshop production and assembly during the 2026 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. The 2026 Apsara Conference opened here on Tuesday, and will last for three days. The conference has three main forums and more than 120 sub-forums. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)