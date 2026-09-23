People visit 2026 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology in Berlin, Germany

People visit the 2026 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology (InnoTrans 2026) in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 22, 2026. The fair kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until Sept. 25. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A man tours a train during the 2026 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology (InnoTrans 2026) in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 22, 2026. The fair kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until Sept. 25. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People visit the 2026 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology (InnoTrans 2026) in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 22, 2026. The fair kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until Sept. 25. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People visit the 2026 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology (InnoTrans 2026) in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 22, 2026. The fair kicked off here on Tuesday and will last until Sept. 25. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)