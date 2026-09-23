Festive atmosphere grows in Hanoi as Mid-Autumn Festival approaches

Workers pack mooncakes at a traditional confectionery shop in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sept. 17, 2026. A festive atmosphere is growing here as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

A child touches a fish-shaped lantern at the Old Quarter in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sept. 22, 2026. A festive atmosphere is growing here as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People shop for lanterns and other decorations for the Mid-Autumn Festival at the Old Quarter in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sept. 22, 2026. A festive atmosphere is growing here as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2026 shows freshly baked mooncakes at a traditional confectionery shop in Hanoi, Vietnam. A festive atmosphere is growing here as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)