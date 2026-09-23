In pics: fields under starry sky in China's Heilongjiang

This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2026 shows a sorghum field under the starry sky in Tangyuan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on Sept. 15, 2026 shows rice paddies under starry sky in Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chi Shiyong/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on Sept. 19, 2026 shows a paddy field under starry sky in Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 18, 2026 shows a grain field in Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 21, 2026 shows agricultural machinery in a corn field under starry sky in Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.