Folk cultural activities held at ancient town of Zouma in SW China's Chongqing ahead of holidays

Visitors enjoy a Sichuan Opera fire-breathing performance at the ancient town of Zouma in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 23, 2026. As the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period approaches, the ancient town of Zouma has launched a series of folk cultural activities, including lion dance performances, an intangible cultural heritage market, a Mid-Autumn lantern riddle fair, Hanfu experiences, and Sichuan Opera face-changing performances. Integrating the historical heritage of the town's ancient post road with contemporary folk culture experiences, these activities have attracted numerous local residents and tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Visitors enjoy a Sichuan Opera face-changing performance at the ancient town of Zouma in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 23, 2026. As the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period approaches, the ancient town of Zouma has launched a series of folk cultural activities, including lion dance performances, an intangible cultural heritage market, a Mid-Autumn lantern riddle fair, Hanfu experiences, and Sichuan Opera face-changing performances. Integrating the historical heritage of the town's ancient post road with contemporary folk culture experiences, these activities have attracted numerous local residents and tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Visitors enjoy a lion dance performance at the ancient town of Zouma in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 23, 2026. As the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period approaches, the ancient town of Zouma has launched a series of folk cultural activities, including lion dance performances, an intangible cultural heritage market, a Mid-Autumn lantern riddle fair, Hanfu experiences, and Sichuan Opera face-changing performances. Integrating the historical heritage of the town's ancient post road with contemporary folk culture experiences, these activities have attracted numerous local residents and tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Visitors watch a candy painting performance at the ancient town of Zouma in Chongqing, southwest China, Sept. 23, 2026. As the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period approaches, the ancient town of Zouma has launched a series of folk cultural activities, including lion dance performances, an intangible cultural heritage market, a Mid-Autumn lantern riddle fair, Hanfu experiences, and Sichuan Opera face-changing performances. Integrating the historical heritage of the town's ancient post road with contemporary folk culture experiences, these activities have attracted numerous local residents and tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)