China remains world's largest industrial robot market: report

China accounted for nearly three-fifths of industrial robots installed worldwide in 2025, further strengthening its position as the world's largest market for industrial robotics, according to the World Robotics 2026 report released Thursday.



A total of 354,000 industrial robots were deployed in China last year, up 20 percent from 2024 and accounting for 59 percent of global installations, said the Frankfurt-based International Federation of Robotics (IFR) in the report. The figure was nearly 60,000 units higher than the previous annual record.



"The success of China in modernizing its industrial system is based on its national robotics strategy, which was initiated ten years ago," said IFR President Jane Heffner.



She added that an updated strategy under China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) aims to focus artificial intelligence (AI) research on physical applications, with robots serving as an important driver of economic growth.



China's demand for industrial robots was led by the electrical and electronics, automotive, and metal and machinery industries. The electrical and electronics industry installed 96,400 industrial robots in 2025, up 16 percent year on year and accounting for 27 percent of China's total installations. The automotive industry installed 78,900 units, up 38 percent and reaching a record high, while installations in the metal and machinery industry rose 44 percent to 78,700 units.



Chinese robot makers also continued to expand their presence in the domestic market. Installations by domestic suppliers rose 15 percent in 2025 to 195,000 units, giving them a 55-percent share of total installations. Installations by foreign suppliers increased 27 percent. More than half of the industrial robots installed in China have been supplied by Chinese brands since 2024, the IFR said.



The IFR forecasts that the Chinese market for industrial robots is far from saturated, with annual growth of 5 to 10 percent on average likely through 2029. Demographic changes and resulting labor shortages are expected to continue driving demand for robotic automation, which can help make production more resilient to labor shortages, it said.



Guided by the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), China's robotics strategy emphasizes technological self-reliance and the modernization of traditional industries, the IFR said. It added that China's robotics industry is moving toward becoming an innovator in physical AI and a developer of intelligent industrial robotics.

