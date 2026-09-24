Long March spirit drives development in SW China's Guizhou

A drone photo shows people touring the Loushan Pass scenic area in Huichuan District of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March. Guizhou, where the Red Army regrouped and thrived during its most challenging times, has harnessed the Long March spirit to drive its development. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos of the site of Liping Meeting in Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 21, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March. Guizhou, where the Red Army regrouped and thrived during its most challenging times, has harnessed the Long March spirit to drive its development. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo shows the Changkong Bridge, a suspension footbridge in the Loushan Pass scenic area in Huichuan District of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 6, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March. Guizhou, where the Red Army regrouped and thrived during its most challenging times, has harnessed the Long March spirit to drive its development. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo shows the site and memorial hall of Houchang Meeting in Houchang Town of Weng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2026. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March. Guizhou, where the Red Army regrouped and thrived during its most challenging times, has harnessed the Long March spirit to drive its development. (Photo: Xinhua)